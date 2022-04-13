Louisiana opens applications for 15th Annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off

The state is looking for the next King or Queen of Louisiana seafood.

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board have begun the search for chefs to participate in the 15th Annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off.

The cook-off will be held Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette.

Chefs from across the state who meet the eligibility standards are invited to submit applications by the Friday, May 6, 2022, deadline.

Entrants must be an executive chef for a free-standing Louisiana restaurant belonging to the Louisiana Restaurant Association. Chefs interested in vying for the title 2022 King or Queen of Louisiana Seafood can fill out the online entry form.

In addition to earning the title of King or Queen of Louisiana Seafood, the winner will represent the state at a variety of events including the Great American Seafood Cook-Off, hosted by the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board and held in New Orleans during the Louisiana Restaurant Association Showcase on Saturday, August 6.

Previous winners of the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off include:

2008: Brian Landry

2009 Tory McPhail

2010: Chris Lusk

2011: Cory Bahr

2012: Keith and Nealy Frentz

2013: Cody and Samantha Carroll

2014: Aaron Burgau

2015: Michael Brewer

2016: Blake Phillips

2017: Bonnie Breaux

2018: Ryan Trahan

2019: Nathan Richard

2020: Robert Vasquez

2021: Tory McPhail (King of Kings Edition)

Information on previous cook-offs and updates on the event are at LouisianaSeafood.com.

