Louisiana officials: State was not the target of breach

Louisiana emergency officials held a press conference this morning to provide further details about the impact of a global data breach.

At this time, there's no indication that the data has been sold, shared, used or released, said GOHSEP Director Casey Tingle.

He also said that Louisiana data does not appear to be the focus of the attack.

However, Louisiana residents still need to take it seriously and do what they can to protect their accounts and credit, he said.

Here's the press conference: