Louisiana Native Americans share stories, cultures and traditions on an all-day live stream

A community of artists, tribal members, and storytellers have united to share an Indigenous Gulf Stream that consists of interviews from tribal members of Native American tribes from across Louisiana.

On November 11, Bvlbancha Public Access presented the 24-hour marathon of Indigenous interviews and content from members of the United Houma Nation, Atakapa, Bayou Lacombe Choctaw, Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana, Apache-Choctaw Tribe of Ebarb and others.

To access the FREE stream, click here.

To learn more about Bvlbancha Public Access, click here.

Bvlbancha means: "a place of many tongues," in the location of New Orleans.

According to the HoumaToday, the media channel was created by Hali Dardar and Ida Aronson of the United Houma Nation and Jeffery Darensbourg of the Atakapa-Ishak Nation of Indians to collect stories, facilitate art and produce events on Indigenous identity in the Gulf South.

Read more of their coverage of the project here.

