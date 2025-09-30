Louisiana National Guard issues statement on possible deployment

In the wake of the governor's request to activate the National Guard in Louisiana, the agency has issued the following:

NEW ORLEANS – Per the Louisiana adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Thomas C. Friloux, the mission to provide up to 1,000 Guardsmen in support of law enforcement in Louisiana is pending approval of federal Title 32 USC 502(f) funding. As the LANG prepares for the orders, they will start coordination with law enforcement partners in select major urban areas for preliminary development.

No two Louisiana areas or cities are the same and each will require a specific operational approach tailored to their current situation.

Louisiana National Guard service members are trained and prepared to support local, state, and federal law enforcement to make our cities safe. LANG service members have extensive experience in providing and enabling support to local and parish government during times of emergency; that level of cooperation and experience will carry forward on this pending operation.

The LANG will take a deliberate approach to preparing for and executing support to Louisiana. Placement of Guardsmen throughout the state will enhance LANG’s ability to respond to hurricanes and state emergencies. Governor Jeff Landry and Maj. Gen. Friloux maintain the ability to control the use of the Guardsmen under Title 32 status, meaning they can use them to respond to a hurricane and then redesignate them back to their security mission.

Providing security for the citizens of Louisiana is not a new mission for LANG. One of the first critical tasks during hurricanes is to secure key infrastructure and property. Additionally, the LANG was activated earlier this year to assist law enforcement partners in response to the New Year’s terrorist attack, Super Bowl LIX, and Mardi Gras.

“The LANG is the home team, made up of Louisiana sons and daughters. We will carry out our duties with honor and treat all with dignity and respect,” says Friloux. “Protect what matters is our motto and protecting our citizens from crime fits within our primary mission.”