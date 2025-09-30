Governor Jeff Landry requests federal assistance to activate the Louisiana National Guard

Baton Rouge, LA—Tonight, on the Sean Hannity show, Governor Jeff Landry announced that he submitted a request for federal assistance (RFA) to Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to activate up to 1,000 Louisiana National Guard personnel. The Guard will assist in addressing ongoing public safety concerns throughout the State. Letter attached.

This request builds on the proven success of Title 32 deployments in Washington, D.C., and Tennessee, providing critical support for events like the Bayou Classic, Sugar Bowl, and Mardi Gras. Past Louisiana National Guard missions—including Hurricane Ida (2021), Hurricane Francine (2024), the January 1st Terrorist Attack, Super Bowl LIX, and Mardi Gras (2025)—cut crime by 50% in early 2025.

“Since taking office, we have made real progress in driving down crime across Louisiana — but the job is far from finished. Federal partnerships in our toughest cities have worked, and now, with the support of President Trump and Secretary Hegseth, we are taking the next step by bringing in the National Guard. This mission is about saving lives and protecting families. To the criminals terrorizing our communities: your time is up. Law and order are back in Louisiana,” said Gov. Landry.

Office of Governor Jeff Landry

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel