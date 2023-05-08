Louisiana moves up five ranks for Pre-K-12 education

BATON ROUGE, La. — According to the latest state rankings released by U.S. News & World Report, which evaluates all 50 states, Louisiana placed 41st in the country for Pre-K-12 education in 2023, moving up five places.

“These positive gains reflect the unwavering commitment educators and policy makers have to improving the quality of education in Louisiana,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “In a state long-challenged with educational outcomes, this movement is welcome news; however, we have a long way to go and must keep pushing forward.”

Compared to other states, Louisiana made the following improvements:



College readiness improved two places from 42nd to 40th

High school graduation improved eight places from 45th to 37th

Math scores improved six places from 50th to 44th

Reading scores improved 10 places from 48th to 38th

Preschool enrollment improved six places from 15th to 9th

For the latest data showing the continued progress of Louisiana students:

“I commend the teachers of Louisiana who have shown such dedication to our students,” said Deputy Superintendent Dr. Jenna Chiasson. “They remained focused on academic excellence and these gains are the direct result of that relentless pursuit.”

The U.S. News & World Report measures state performance based on the life cycle of a young person’s education, encompassing preschool enrollment, standardized test scores among eighth-graders, high school graduation rate and college readiness, according to the Louisiana Department of Education.