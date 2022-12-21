Louisiana man sent to federal prison for dog fighting

A Louisiana man has been sentenced to more than a year in prison for fighting dogs.

Charles Calvin Akins, 52, of Many, was sentenced to one year, three months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release.

He pleaded guilty to possession of a dog for use in fighting. The indictment against him came from an investigation by the FBI and the ATF into his illegal activities.

Akins is a convicted felon, having been convicted of a felony charge of carnal knowledge of a juvenile in 1988, as well as misdemeanor convictions for aggravated assault and unauthorized use of a movable in 2016.

On January 19, 2022, agents with the ATF obtained a federal search warrant for Akins’ residence in Many, and they found 15 dogs in his backyard, chained near each other to plywood structures.

They also found a homemade treadmill, which are commonly used by dog fighters to train and condition their dogs for fights. Inside another shed, agents found a pistol next to a large toolbox containing a large metal spring device, metal scale, and animal medications, as well as several heavy metal chains and metal stakes, a dog-breeding device and numerous carpet pieces.

All of these items are commonly used by dog fighters to train and strengthen their dogs’ bite, weigh game dogs as they train and prepare them for upcoming fights, and for strength conditioning of the game dogs. Pieces of carpet are also commonly used by animal fighters to line fighting pits and provide traction for their game dogs.

The dogs were seized and given behavioral and medical assessments. Several of the dogs had scars and wounds around the back legs, neck and rear, and displayed dog-aggressive behavior toward other dogs.

Akins admitted to owning and possessing the 15 dogs at his residence, along with the dog-fighting equipment found there. He also admitted that the dogs were possessed for use in dog-fighting events which would be conducted between at least two animals for purposes of sport, wagering, or entertainment, and that such dog-fighting events affected interstate commerce.

“Dog fighting is not only against the law, but an inhumane way of treating animals," said U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown. “Individuals who participate in this type of activity should be aware that it is illegal to participate or wager in dog or cock fights. This office will continue to work with federal and local law enforcement agencies to put a stop to this kind of activity in the Western District of Louisiana.”

The case was investigated by the ATF and FBI and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian C. Flanagan.