Louisiana man gets prison for threatening Congress member

Prison bars
Posted at 11:01 AM, Dec 19, 2022
A Ruston man has been sentenced to three years in prison for threatening to shoot a member of Congress.

Chase Levi Thibodeaux, 39, was sentenced to 36 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for transmitting threats in interstate commerce.

Thibodeaux pleaded guilty and admitted that he called a member of Congress who represents the State of New York, and left a voicemail saying "he would buy anUzi and gun the Member of Congress down in the streets. He also stated that he would buy a Walther PPK with a silencer and that the Congress Member would “never know what hit [them]" according to court records.

The United States Capitol Police began an investigation into the threats and learned that Thibodeaux had in fact placed the phone call and left the threatening voicemail. In addition, agents learned through their investigation that Thibodeaux had made over 100 calls to the Congressional Office in the previous two months, and left voicemails directly for the Member of Congress.

The case was investigated by the United States Capitol Police and Federal Bureau of Investigation and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth D. Reeg.

