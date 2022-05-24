Louisiana House votes bill to penalize cellphone use while driving

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Driving while using a handheld cellphone could become a traffic violation punishable by a ticket and fine under legislation approved by the state House.

State Rep. Mike Huval, a Republican from Breaux Bridge, got the bill passed in the House Monday with a 55-38 vote after failing to win passage earlier in the legislative session.

The bill goes next to the Senate where Huval will have two weeks to get it through a Senate committee hearing and floor vote.

Drivers using hands-free devices would not be in violation of the proposed law.

In April, KATC spoke to Huval about the bill and what it means for Louisiana drivers. He said this is the sixth time the state legislature has voted on the bill and he is confident it will pass.

