Louisiana cellphone and driving laws could tighten

A bill to enhance enforcement on using your phone while driving is expected to hit the Louisiana House floor soon.

HB Bill no.376 aimes to crack down on phone use in your vehicle.

Mike Huval, District 46 State representative, introduced the bill.

Huval says this is the sixth time state legislatures have voted on the bill and is confident it will pass.

“Last year it passed the house floor with 77 votes, fairly simply. Considering it didn’t pass I got a lot of resistance. But members now see I’m not doing this for no other reason but for safety,” he added,” Huval said.

If passed, the bill would prohibit the use of a wireless telecommunications device while operating a motor vehicle, and provide exceptions—for law enforcement officers, firefighters, and emergency services or EMS practitioners.

“I saw first hand what driving with a phone in your hand has done to different people's lives. With loss of life and injuries, all I was trying to do here is to make driving a vehicle and speaking on a phone safer,” Huval said.

Mathew Benoit, LPD spokesperson says the department is equipped for the law change.

‘You cannot text and drive in the state of Louisiana. So honestly if that bill passes all that does is create a situation where you’re not only going to be texting and driving and be in violation of the law. If you’re holding a phone while driving, you’ll be in violation," Benoit said.

The first offense would be a warning, the second offense could result in an up to 500 dollar fine, according to Huval.

“You can watch the news, television, whatever that’s not against the law right now. But again, I’m just trying to make it safer for people to use phones while they're driving,” Huval said.

House to debate bill Tuesday April 5.

If passed by La. State house, it will go to the Senate transportation committee for debate— before going to the State Senate for a final vote.

Then to the Governor's desk to become law.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel