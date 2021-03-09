Louisiana Grammy celebration goes live Tuesday night

A Louisiana GRAMMY® Celebration hosted by the The Louisiana Office of Tourism will stream live on Tuesday.

The virtual event features performances by Louisiana nominees, including Sweet Cecilia. The show will be simulcast across Louisiana Travel’s social channels on Tuesday, March 9, at 7 p.m. Central.

The celebration is being held through a partnership with the GRAMMY Museum® it will also be hosted on the Museum’s official streaming service, COLLECTION:live, and on their Facebook page.

The show will feature performances by Bobby Rush, the New Orleans Nightcrawlers, Sweet Cecilia, and Kenny Wayne Shepherd with Buddy Flett. Each performance will also feature a Louisiana attraction from locations around the state.

Bobby Rush will perform from the Delta Music Museum in Ferriday, the New Orleans Nightcrawlers’ performance is set in the Music Box Village in New Orleans, Sweet Cecilia performs at Blue Moon Saloon in Lafayette, and Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Buddy Flett take the stage at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium. Lt. Governor Nungesser will also speak from the New Orleans Jazz Museum.

In addition to enjoying performances by these talented artists, viewers will learn a little history about the culture and music of Louisiana, and the role some of these venues have played in both.

Music fans can watch the performance on any of the below platforms and have the opportunity to win prizes from Louisiana Travel on Facebook before and during the show.

For event updates, visit the Facebook event page

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel