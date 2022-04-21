Louisiana governor: Trans girls sports bill is ‘unnecessary’

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Wednesday that he remains opposed to a bill what would keep transgender athletes in Louisiana from competing on college and K-12 women’s and girls’ sport teams, but he stopped short of saying he would veto a bill that passed the Senate hours earlier.

The Democratic governor vetoed similar legislation last year. The Senate on Tuesday night approved an override by the needed two-thirds majority, but the override effort fell two votes short in the House. Both chambers are dominated by Republicans.

On his monthly radio show Wednesday, Edwards echoed criticisms he made last year, saying the bill addresses something that hasn’t occurred in the state. “Because it is unnecessary, I think that there is a certain mean-spirited nature to it,” Edwards said.

The full article can be viewed HERE.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel