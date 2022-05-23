Louisiana gov faces decision on transgender athlete bill

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A bill to keep transgender women and girls in Louisiana from competing on college and K-12 women’s and girls’ athletic teams has won final legislative passage.

Monday's 32-6 vote in the Senate approved House language changes to the bill by Sen. Beth Mizell.

The bill by the Franklinton Republican goes next to Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards. Edwards has been highly critical of the bill.

But he hasn't said whether he'll veto the measure or allow it to become law. Edwards vetoed similar legislation last year and an override attempt narrowly failed.

The bill passed this year with more than enough votes to override a veto.

