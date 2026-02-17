Louisiana Congressman issues statement on death of Jesse Jackson

Congressman Cleo Fields released the following statement this morning on the passing of civil rights champion, Reverend Jesse Jackson:

“This morning, we lost a giant in the fight for civil rights, justice, and equality. More than that, we lost a man of deep faith and conviction whose life helped bend the arc of this nation toward justice.

"Reverend Jesse Jackson stood with the forgotten, spoke for those pushed to the margins, and challenged America, time and time again, to live up to its highest ideals.

"As a young person, I had the honor of supporting Reverend Jackson’s historic presidential campaign and witnessed firsthand the faith, courage, and moral clarity that defined his leadership. Over the years, I came to know not only the power of his public voice, but the strength of his personal example. His influence helped shape my own commitment to service and the ongoing work of a more just nation.

"I am deeply grateful for his legacy that is not only written in history books but living on in the people he shaped and the work that we are all blessed to continue because he chose to serve.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the entire Jackson family, and all those who are grieving this profound loss today. The greatest way we can honor Reverend Jackson is by carrying forward his historic impact through the continued work for justice and equality for all.”