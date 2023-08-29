Louisiana Congressman announces cancer diagnosis

Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise announced that he has multiple myeloma, a "very treatable" blood cancer.

Scalise, who has represented District 1 since 2008, also is the House Majority Leader, made the announcement via social media.

"After a few days of not feeling like myself this past week, I had some blood work done. The results uncovered some irregularities and after undergoing additional tests, I was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a very treatable blood cancer. I have now begun treatment, which will continue for the next several months," his post states.

Scalise said he plans to work through his treatment and will continue serving as Majority Leader and as one of the state's Congressmen.

"I am incredibly grateful we were able to detect this early and that this cancer is treatable. I am thankful for my excellent medical team, and with the help of God, support of my family, friends, colleagues, and constituents, I will tackle this with the same strength and energy as I have tackled past challenges," he said.

In 2017, Scalise was seriously wounded by a man who opened fire on a Congressional baseball practice.

