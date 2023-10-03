Louisiana Coast Guard medevacs man offshore Grand Isle

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a 50-year-old man from a vessel approximately 35 miles south of Grand Isle Monday.

According to the United States Coast Guard, on October 2, 2023, at around 4:58 am, Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call from the operating manager of a vessel requesting assistance to medevac a passenger who was experiencing chest pain.

Watchstanders then coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to assist, U.S. Coast Guard District 8 reports.

After arriving to the scene, the aircrew hoisted the man aboard the helicopter and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The man was last reported to be in stable condition, authorities say.

