Louisiana cancels dozens of oyster leases for nonpayment

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has canceled dozens of oyster leases because the owners haven't paid their rent.

There are 44 leases, which had been held by 19 people or groups. The rent is supposed to be paid by the end of January.

The department says state law adds a 10% penalty to people who pay in February. The department says it must revoke leases for people who haven't paid before March 1.

The department published the list Thursday on its website, at http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/delinquent-oyster-leases.

