Louisiana Bar Foundation scholarships to children of workers killed or disabled

2023-2024 Kids' Chance Application Open

The Louisiana Bar Foundation (LBF) Kids' Chance Scholarship program awards scholarships to the children of Louisiana workers who have been killed or permanently and totally disabled in an accident compensable under a state or federal Workers' Compensation Act or law.

One of every 50 Louisiana workers will be injured on the job each year. Some work accidents will result in death or permanent and total disability. Families of these individuals will face difficult challenges as they struggle to overcome the financial burden of these losses. Oftentimes, individuals forfeit an education for work to financially support other family members. To these children, the future can appear frightening. Already confronting difficult emotions, they often have to confront the hurdle of funding their education beyond high school.

Louisiana Bar Foundation is the state's largest funder of civil legal aid that, partnered with a trusted network of more than 70 organizations, leads community driven efforts to help families facing non-criminal, civil legal challenges. LBF's goal reads, "Our goal is to make sure that all Louisianans, regardless of their background or income level, have access to civil legal services that they need."

Basic Eligibility Requirements

Must be a dependent of a worker killed or permanently and totally disabled in an accident compensable under a state or federal Worker's Compensation Act or law.

Must be a Louisiana resident between the ages of 16 and 25.

Must maintain a "C" average or higher.

Must demonstrate substantial financial need.

Must be pursuing a primary college or university degree (bachelor's or associate's) or vocational education and training (certificate or license) from an accredited Louisiana (*) university, community, technical or vocational college and/or state approved proprietary school.

*An exception may be made for attendance at an accredited out of state institution for extraordinary reasons.

How to Apply

Apply now through February 3, 2023.

Click here to apply for LBF Kids' Chance Scholarship!

Click here for more information about LBF Kids' Chance.