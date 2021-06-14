Louisiana Attorney General's Office issues warning on rise in carjackings

The Louisiana Attorney General's Office has issued a warning to motorists on the rise of carjackings in the state.

On Monday, the AG's Office offered tips to help increase the safety and awareness of Louisiana motorists to these incidents.

“Crime is on the rise and carjackings are plaguing our State,” said Attorney General Jeff Landry. “All drivers here must remain vigilant in protecting our families and personal belongings.”

In New Orleans, according to the City Council’s Crime Dashboard, carjacking has increased 120.6% compared to last year. Through the first five months of 2021, 120 incidents of carjacking were reported – up from the 62 during the same time period in 2020.

The AG's Office urges drivers to remain aware of their surroundings and offers the following safety tips:

Approach car with phone stored and keys in hand . Look around and inside the car before entering.

. Look around and inside the car before entering. Park in well-lit areas clearly visible to public . If possible, keep car in garage and always lock the garage door to home.

. If possible, keep car in garage and always lock the garage door to home. Never leave valuables in plain sight . If possible, leave all personal property in the trunk of car.

. If possible, leave all personal property in the trunk of car. Trust instincts. Lock the doors immediately upon entering vehicle and be wary of people approaching car.

Additionally, drivers are encouraged to take the following actions if they are victimized by carjacking:

Make all efforts to get kid(s) out of car . If child(ren) in vehicle, inform the carjacker and attempt to get kid(s) out of car.

. If child(ren) in vehicle, inform the carjacker and attempt to get kid(s) out of car. Forfeit the vehicle and leave the scene . Do not get back into the carjacked car.

. Do not get back into the carjacked car. Try to escape immediately if forced in trunk . Use inside latch to open trunk or kick through backseat.

. Use inside latch to open trunk or kick through backseat. Report the crime to law enforcement as soon as possible. Provide as many details as possible about the carjacker (sex, race, age, hair style, eye color, clothes) and any vehicles involved (color, make, model, license plate).

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel