Louisiana asks court to allow abortion ban enforcement

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana's attorney general asked the state's Supreme Court on Tuesday to allow enforcement of Louisiana's ban on most abortions.

Louisiana's anti-abortion statutes include so-called triggers that were designed to instantly take effect once the U.S. Supreme Court reversed abortion rights.

But a state judge in New Orleans last week blocked enforcement of the law pending a court hearing on a lawsuit filed by a north Louisiana abortion clinic and others. The suit claims the law is unclear on when the ban takes affect and on medical exceptions to the ban.

Tuesday's filing by the attorney general's office says the order blocking enforcement should be dissolved. The filing says the abortion rights advocates who filed the suit “are willfully misreading clear terms in the law in an attempt to manufacture arguments that the statutes are unconstitutionally vague.”