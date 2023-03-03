Louisiana announces 2023 Students of the Year finalists

BATON ROUGE, LA — The Louisiana Department of Education has named 24 students as finalists in the state’s annual Students of the Year competition.
The honorees include one 5th, 8th and 12th grader from each of the state’s eight BESE regions. Students from traditional public, charter and non-public schools are included in the annual competition, says the department.
“These young people have worked hard and put in the sacrifices necessary to achieve at the highest levels,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “Louisiana is proud to reward excellence. Congratulations to our finalists and their families on this well-deserved honor.”
According to the Louisiana Department of Education, candidates are selected among student of the year winners from schools across the state of Louisiana. All Louisiana schools had the opportunity to submit one candidate. Students are also elected based on criteria that measure academic achievement, leadership skills, character, and service to their schools and communities.
Students compete with their peers at the school system level so that they may advance to the zone and regional competitions. The state selection committee will conduct interviews as well as review a portfolio and writing samples from each finalist to determine the three state winners.
On April 19, finalists convene at the Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge for an awards ceremony and the announcement of the Louisiana Students of the Year winners.
The finalists for the 2023 Louisiana Students of the Year include the following students:
Grade 5:
- Region 1: Andrew Caswell | Little Oak Middle | St. Tammany Parish
- Region 2: Eleanor Zafirau | Ethel Schoeffner Elementary | St. Charles Parish
- Region 3: Jack McMullin | Joseph J. Davies Elementary | St. Bernard Parish
- Region 4: Parker Cram | Eden Gardens Elementary Magnet | Caddo Parish
- Region 5: Adyline Tinsley | Haynesville Junior/Senior High | Claiborne Parish
- Region 6: Barrett Petite | Sorrento Primary | Ascension Parish
- Region 7: Sydney Mouton | Rene A. Rost Middle | Vermillion Parish
- Region 8: Gannon Ford | Bains Elementary | West Feliciana Parish
Grade 8:
- Region 1: Owen Este’ | Fontainebleau Junior High | St. Tammany Parish
- Region 2: Smaran Tamidela | Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy | Jefferson Parish
- Region 3: Blakely Falgout | Lockport Middle | Lafourche Parish
- Region 4: Esha Pingili | Caddo Magnet Middle | Caddo Parish
- Region 5: Locksley Lowery | Good Hope Middle | Ouachita Parish
- Region 6: Shrey Shah | Dutchtown Middle | Ascension Parish
- Region 7: Carlee Pitre | Fairview High | Allen Parish
- Region 8: Anna Bordelon | Central Middle | Central Community Schools
Grade 12:
- Region 1: Austin VanDerwood | Pearl River High | St. Tammany Parish
- Region 2: William Xi | The Willow School | Advocates for Arts-Based Education | NOLA Public Schools
- Region 3: Kate Clement | Thibodaux High | Lafourche Parish
- Region 4: Raj Letchuman | Caddo Parish Magnet High | Caddo Parish
- Region 5: Colden Russell |Caldwell Parish High | Caldwell Parish
- Region 6: Ephraim Craddock | St. Amant High | Ascension Parish
- Region 7: Braydin Clostio | North Vermillion High | Vermillion Parish
- Region 8: Kaiden Lang | Central High | Central Community Schools