Louisiana announces 2023 Students of the Year finalists

BATON ROUGE, LA — The Louisiana Department of Education has named 24 students as finalists in the state’s annual Students of the Year competition.

The honorees include one 5th, 8th and 12th grader from each of the state’s eight BESE regions. Students from traditional public, charter and non-public schools are included in the annual competition, says the department.

“These young people have worked hard and put in the sacrifices necessary to achieve at the highest levels,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “Louisiana is proud to reward excellence. Congratulations to our finalists and their families on this well-deserved honor.”

According to the Louisiana Department of Education, candidates are selected among student of the year winners from schools across the state of Louisiana. All Louisiana schools had the opportunity to submit one candidate. Students are also elected based on criteria that measure academic achievement, leadership skills, character, and service to their schools and communities.

Students compete with their peers at the school system level so that they may advance to the zone and regional competitions. The state selection committee will conduct interviews as well as review a portfolio and writing samples from each finalist to determine the three state winners.

On April 19, finalists convene at the Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge for an awards ceremony and the announcement of the Louisiana Students of the Year winners.

The finalists for the 2023 Louisiana Students of the Year include the following students:

Grade 5:

Region 1: Andrew Caswell | Little Oak Middle | St. Tammany Parish

Region 2: Eleanor Zafirau | Ethel Schoeffner Elementary | St. Charles Parish

Region 3: Jack McMullin | Joseph J. Davies Elementary | St. Bernard Parish

Region 4: Parker Cram | Eden Gardens Elementary Magnet | Caddo Parish

Region 5: Adyline Tinsley | Haynesville Junior/Senior High | Claiborne Parish

Region 6: Barrett Petite | Sorrento Primary | Ascension Parish

Region 7: Sydney Mouton | Rene A. Rost Middle | Vermillion Parish

Region 8: Gannon Ford | Bains Elementary | West Feliciana Parish

Grade 8:

Region 1: Owen Este’ | Fontainebleau Junior High | St. Tammany Parish

Region 2: Smaran Tamidela | Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy | Jefferson Parish

Region 3: Blakely Falgout | Lockport Middle | Lafourche Parish

Region 4: Esha Pingili | Caddo Magnet Middle | Caddo Parish

Region 5: Locksley Lowery | Good Hope Middle | Ouachita Parish

Region 6: Shrey Shah | Dutchtown Middle | Ascension Parish

Region 7: Carlee Pitre | Fairview High | Allen Parish

Region 8: Anna Bordelon | Central Middle | Central Community Schools

Grade 12: