Louisiana airports to receive funding for infrastructure and safety projects

Funding has been announced for infrastructure and safety projects at airports across the US. Those include airports in Louisiana and several in the Acadiana area.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award more than $627.7 million to those projects through the FY2021 Airport Improvement Program (AIP).

“Airports serve as a lifeline for communities across the nation,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. “Modernizing our infrastructure in a way that creates jobs, ensures safety, combats climate change, and fosters equity is a top priority for the Biden-Harris Administration. These Airport Improvement grants will help airports across the country better serve their communities.”

AIP projects promote safety, efficiency, environmental stewardship, infrastructure, and security at the nation’s airports. Today’s grant announcement includes 449 grants to 390 airports in 39 states, Puerto Rico and the Federated States of Micronesia.

“These grants are an investment in safety and continued innovation,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson. “Every airport in every community plays a vital role in our air transportation system.

Airports in Louisiana are some of this year's recipients of the funding. Airports in Acadiana have been bolded.

Bogalusa - George Carr Memorial Air Field BXA for runway rehabilitation - $1,765,000

Crowley - Le Gros Memorial - Improve Airport Drainage/Erosion Control - $71,100

Farmerville - Remove Obstructions [Non-Hazard] - $180,000

Galliano - Leonard Miller Jr Airport - Wildlife Hazard Assessment/Management Plan, Obstruction Marking/Lighting/Removal [Non-Hazard] - $304,928

Gonzales - Louisiana Regional - Reconstruct Apron - $54,000

Lafayette - Lafayette Regional/Paul Fournet Field - Construct Terminal Building - $2,000,000

Lake Charles - Chennault International - Reconstruct Taxiway, Rehabilitate Taxiway Lighting - $3,438,000

New Iberia - Acadiana Regional - Rehabilitate Taxiway - $54,564

Patterson - Harry P Williams Memorial - Update Airport Master Plan or Study - $135,000

Shreveport - Shreveport Downtown - Rehabilitate Runway - $5,143,712

