Louisiana airports seeing some return to normal following Ida

After closures and cancellations of flights out of Louisiana for Ida, operation at local airports are coming back online.

New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette airports all announced changes before Ida's landfall on Sunday.

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport on Wednesday said that all airlines canceled flights for Thursday except for potential limited Delta flights.

In an update on Thursday, schedules show that Delta flight are the only flights available through Friday. On Saturday, more flights from other airlines are expected to be operational.

"We are working with airlines to resume commercial service, but the situation is fluid as all partners attempt to rebound from Hurricane Ida. Several factors go into an airline’s decision to cancel flights, and more cancellations may be announced," they say.

You can find the latest flight schedule changes reported to MSY by airlines here

Those with flights are asked to check for the latest on cancellations/airport operations. Always check with your airline directly before coming to the airport, they say.

As of Wednesday, Baton Rouge Metro Airport says that a full schedule of flights are operating at BTR. Rental car companies are also open.

Lafayette Regional Airport says that those with questions about flights should contact their airlines. According to their schedule of flights, operations appear to be back to normal.

