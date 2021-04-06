Lottery drawings produce $8.8M in winnings in March; scratch-off winners claim $22.2M

The Louisiana Lottery Corporation reported more than $8.8 million in winning tickets for its draw-style games during March highlighted by one Powerball with Power Play match-4 + PB winning ticket worth $150,000, according to a spokesperson for the Louisiana Lottery. Also during March, scratch-off players claimed nearly $22.2 million in cash prizes.

In addition to the $150,000 winner, March’s draw-style game winnings included one Powerball match-4 + PB prize worth $50,000 and 49 Powerball match-4 prizes totaling $4,900. There was also one Mega Millions with Megaplier match-4 + MB prize worth $20,000, one Mega Millions match-4 + MB prize worth $10,000 and 17 Mega Millions match-4 prizes totaling $8,500. Eighty-seven players won Lotto match-5 prizes totaling $79,975, helping to bring Lotto’s monthly total winnings to $420,202. Pick 3 winning tickets totaled $3,575,850 and Pick 4 winning tickets totaled $3,222,900.

One player won an Easy 5 jackpot prize worth $146,951, which brought the game’s monthly total winnings to $303,388 with an additional $143,763 won on ezmatch, an instant-win option available for an additional $1.

“More than 28,000 Power Play purchasers won an extra $316,352 in addition to their regular Powerball prizes for a total of $494,515 in winnings,” Lottery President Rose Hudson said. “Also, more than 19,000 Megaplier purchasers won a bonus total of $124,668 in addition to their regular Mega Millions prizes for $208,216 in total winnings.” The $1 Power Play option offers Powerball players the chance to increase any nonjackpot winnings. The $1 Megaplier add-on multiplies nonjackpot Mega Millions prizes by a multiplier number selected during the drawing.

In total, draw-style game winnings from drawings held in March were $8,812,194, the spokesperson stated. Lottery draw-style game players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the winnings from those tickets.

“We encourage players to sign the back of their tickets immediately after purchasing and to check them promptly after the drawing. Even if a ticket does not win the jackpot, it could have won another prize,” Hudson added.

In addition to $22,187,948 in scratch-off cash prizes paid during March, players also claimed $3,777,966 worth of free-ticket prizes. According to Lottery policy, scratch-off games are closed when all top prizes are claimed, and scratch-off players have 90 days from the official game closure date to redeem a winning ticket. A list of current scratch-off games, prizes remaining and claim deadlines can be found on its website, www.louisianalottery.com/scratch-offs.

In response to the pandemic, Lottery claims offices are open to the public by appointment only. Player prize payment options currently available can be found on the Lottery’s website at www.louisianalottery.com/claim.

While actual game performance and the amount of prizes claimed will vary from month to month, the Lottery allocated nearly 54.3% of sales to fund prizes in fiscal year 2020, according to the spokesperson. Thirty-five percent of sales was transferred to the state treasury for the Minimum Foundation Program that funds K-12 public education in Louisiana. Retailers were paid 5.6% compensation and 5.1% was used to operate the Lottery.

Hudson reminded ticket purchasers to play responsibly, encouraging anyone who has a gambling problem, or friends and family of anyone with a gambling problem, to call toll-free 1-877-770-7867 for help.

Ticket purchasers must be at least 21 years of age.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel