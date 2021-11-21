Lois Andrews, a mainstay of New Orleans music scene, dies

Lois Nelson Andrews, a New Orleans cultural icon who led countless processions as grand marshal of jazz funerals and second-line parades, has died.

She was 69.

Andrews, known across the city as the “Mother of Music,” died of lung cancer Nov. 10.

Andrews’ home and workplace became nurturing grounds for an entire generation of brass band musicians.

Funeral services were held Saturday at the Mahalia Jackson Theatre followed by a traditional jazz procession.

On Friday, friends and family celebrated and remembered her with a musical tribute at Charbonnet Labat Funeral Home, including her musician sons, James “12” Andrews III and Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews.

