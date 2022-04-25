Local students among Tiger Twelve Senior Class of 2022

BATON ROUGE — LSU has announced the Tiger Twelve Senior Recognition Class of 2022, which includes several students from Acadiana.
The group of twelve will be recognized at a ceremony on Sunday, May 1.
Students selected as members of the Tiger Twelve are undergraduate seniors who contribute positively to the life of the campus, the surrounding community, and society and who demonstrate commitment to intellectual achievement, inclusive excellence, leadership in campus life, and service.
All must carry at least a 2.5 cumulative grade-point average. This year’s class GPA average is 3.8.
LSU has presented the Tiger Twelve honor to 12 students graduating each calendar year since 2003.
The 12 Seniors represent five LSU colleges and schools. Ten are members of the Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College.
The Tiger Twelve Class of 2022 includes:
Everett Thomas Craddock
Hometown: Lafayette, La.
Major: Environmental Engineering
Minor: Disaster Science & Management
College of Engineering
Ogden Honors College
Alexia Maeanne LaGrone
Hometown: Lafayette, La.
Major: Natural Resource Ecology and Management
Minor: Oceanography and Coastal Sciences
College of Agriculture
Ogden Honors College
Abigail Grace Milligan
Hometown: Lake Charles, La.
Dual Degree: Political Science with a concentration in Psychology; Double Major in International Studies with concentration in Global Diplomacy and Spanish
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Ogden Honors College
Taylor Michelle Perrodin
Hometown: Crowley, La.
Major: Agricultural Economics and Agribusiness
College of Agriculture
Ogden Honors College
Alejandra Maria Ham
Hometown: Slidell, La.
Major: Biological Engineering
Minor: Robotics
College of Engineering
Ogden Honors College
Codee Dominque Jones
Hometown: New Orleans, La.
Major: Mass Communication with a concentration in Political Communication
Minors: English and Women’s & Gender Studies
Manship School of Mass Communication
Grayce Susan Mores
Hometown: Metairie, La.
Major: Microbiology
Minor: Mass Communication
College of Science
Ogden Honors College
Emily Ames Otken
Hometown: Denham Springs, La.
Major: Biological Sciences
Minors: History and Political Science
College of Science
Ogden Honors College
Blaire C. Peterson
Hometown: St. Amant, La.
Major: Biochemistry
Minor: Sociology
College of Science
Ogden Honors College
Kennedy N. Simon
Hometown: Beaumont, Texas
Double Major: Psychology and Sociology
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Ogden Honors College
Maia Elise Williams
Hometown: Missouri City, Texas
Major: Animal Science and Technology
College of Agriculture
Ogden Honors College
Josephine Dominique Engelman
Hometown: Queens, N.Y.
Major: Environmental Management Systems
Minor: Political Science
College of Agriculture