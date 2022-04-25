Local students among Tiger Twelve Senior Class of 2022

BATON ROUGE — LSU has announced the Tiger Twelve Senior Recognition Class of 2022, which includes several students from Acadiana.

The group of twelve will be recognized at a ceremony on Sunday, May 1.

Students selected as members of the Tiger Twelve are undergraduate seniors who contribute positively to the life of the campus, the surrounding community, and society and who demonstrate commitment to intellectual achievement, inclusive excellence, leadership in campus life, and service.

All must carry at least a 2.5 cumulative grade-point average. This year’s class GPA average is 3.8.

LSU has presented the Tiger Twelve honor to 12 students graduating each calendar year since 2003.

The 12 Seniors represent five LSU colleges and schools. Ten are members of the Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College.

The Tiger Twelve Class of 2022 includes:

Everett Thomas Craddock

Hometown: Lafayette, La.

Major: Environmental Engineering

Minor: Disaster Science & Management

College of Engineering

Ogden Honors College

Alexia Maeanne LaGrone

Hometown: Lafayette, La.

Major: Natural Resource Ecology and Management

Minor: Oceanography and Coastal Sciences

College of Agriculture

Ogden Honors College

Abigail Grace Milligan

Hometown: Lake Charles, La.

Dual Degree: Political Science with a concentration in Psychology; Double Major in International Studies with concentration in Global Diplomacy and Spanish

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Ogden Honors College

Taylor Michelle Perrodin

Hometown: Crowley, La.

Major: Agricultural Economics and Agribusiness

College of Agriculture

Ogden Honors College

Alejandra Maria Ham

Hometown: Slidell, La.

Major: Biological Engineering

Minor: Robotics

College of Engineering

Ogden Honors College

Codee Dominque Jones

Hometown: New Orleans, La.

Major: Mass Communication with a concentration in Political Communication

Minors: English and Women’s & Gender Studies

Manship School of Mass Communication

Grayce Susan Mores

Hometown: Metairie, La.

Major: Microbiology

Minor: Mass Communication

College of Science

Ogden Honors College

Emily Ames Otken

Hometown: Denham Springs, La.

Major: Biological Sciences

Minors: History and Political Science

College of Science

Ogden Honors College

Blaire C. Peterson

Hometown: St. Amant, La.

Major: Biochemistry

Minor: Sociology

College of Science

Ogden Honors College

Kennedy N. Simon

Hometown: Beaumont, Texas

Double Major: Psychology and Sociology

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Ogden Honors College

Maia Elise Williams

Hometown: Missouri City, Texas

Major: Animal Science and Technology

College of Agriculture

Ogden Honors College

Josephine Dominique Engelman

Hometown: Queens, N.Y.

Major: Environmental Management Systems

Minor: Political Science

College of Agriculture

