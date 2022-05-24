Livingston Parish Tiki Tubing spot closes following legal troubles

A Livingston Parish tubing spot will be closed the remainder of the 2022 season.

According to the Advocate, Tiki Tubing, LCC, will no longer be open this year after the legal issues have surfaced and enforced rules on the river.

New rules being enforced on the river and other complications have made it impossible for us to operate this year. We want to thank the many thousands of our customers who have enjoyed tubing the river with us over the past years. It has been fun," the website reads.

The Advocate says the announcement is just days after co-owner Patricia Dianne Fore, 58, was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail on sexual battery allegations.

Her husband and business partner, John Cooper Fore, 66, had been booked days before on a count of sexual battery after officials received a complaint involving a juvenile victim, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Advocate also says that Tiki Tubing is facing a lawsuit for a drowning last year. A number of drowning incidents occurred on the Amite River since 2009.

