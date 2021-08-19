Livingston Parish deputies attempting to locate missing woman

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is requesting help in locating a missing woman.

They say 33-year-old Erika Lynn Weems was last seen along Charlie Watts Road in Livingston, LA

Erika is described as 5’3” in height, 150 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair. They say no foul play is suspected in Weems' disappearance. Due to medical concerns, they are attempting to locate her.

Family tells KATC that she is known to frequent the Lake Charles area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1.

