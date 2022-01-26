Little Debbie WHAT?

If you think your snacking life couldn't get any better, check this out: You can now get ice cream based on Little Debbie snacks.

Family-owned brands Hudsonville Ice Cream and Little Debbie are collaborating again to put a cold and creamy twist on classic snack cakes, this time with seven new ice cream flavors. These snack cakes-inspired ice cream flavors will debut at Walmart stores on Feb. 1.

The seven flavors are:

Oatmeal Creme Pies : Vanilla creme ice cream with soft oatmeal cookie pieces and a hint of molasses



: Vanilla creme ice cream with soft oatmeal cookie pieces and a hint of molasses Cosmic Brownies : Brownie batter ice cream filled with mini rainbow chips and brownie pieces



: Brownie batter ice cream filled with mini rainbow chips and brownie pieces Zebra Cakes : White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a milk chocolate fudge swirl



: White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a milk chocolate fudge swirl Honey Buns : Honey bun flavored ice cream with glazed honey bun pieces and a sweet cinnamon swirl



: Honey bun flavored ice cream with glazed honey bun pieces and a sweet cinnamon swirl Strawberry Shortcake Rolls : White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a tart strawberry swirl



: White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a tart strawberry swirl Swiss Rolls : Chocolatey cake ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and a swirl of whipped cream



: Chocolatey cake ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and a swirl of whipped cream Nutty Bars: Peanut butter ice cream swirled with chocolatey waffle cone pieces and a thick fudge swirl

The pints will retail at $2.50 each at Walmart stores beginning Feb. 1. These new flavors from Hudsonville Ice Cream and Little Debbie follow the wildly popular Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream, which was introduced in November and became an immediate sensation for the holiday season. All seven flavors will be available year-round.

