Litter round-up in Atchafalaya Basin seeking volunteers

A litter cleanup event in the Atchafalaya Basin is looking for volunteers.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) will host the Atchafalaya Basin Litter Round-Up on the Water on Friday, April 22nd. The event is part of the Louisiana Love the Boot Week activities that will focus on beautification and litter clean-up around the state.

LDWF will lead on-water cleanup efforts by boat along the I-10 corridor area of the Atchafalaya Basin.

Volunteers

LDWF personnel will operate a dedicated volunteer check-in table and litter drop-off station at the Atchafalaya Welcome Center boat launch located at 1908 Atchafalaya River Hwy., Breaux Bridge, LA 70517. Volunteers may contact Joshua Porter at 225-763-3540, or jporter@wlf.la.gov for any questions in regards to volunteering for this event.

The Department will provide crawfish sacks for litter collection, water, sunblock, and personal flotation devices (PFDs) (while supplies last. A limited amount of shirts will be provided to volunteers courtesy of Love the Boot.

If interested in volunteering and bringing your boat to help pick up litter, please register in advance at: https://keeplouisianabeautiful.org/love-the-boot/volunteer/

To find this volunteer opportunity on the above link, either scroll down until you see the LDWF logo or search events using the zip code 70517. Please be aware that removing litter on the water is a wet and dirty job. Volunteers should wear appropriate clothing and water-resistant gear. Volunteers should also bring their own personal floatation device, which should be worn at all times while on the water.

Sponsors

The Atchafalaya Basin Litter Round Up on the Water is supported by the Atchafalaya National Heritage Program, Love the Boot, the Schumacher Foundation, Mayor Collette with the City of Henderson, Kern’s Landing, and the Department of Tourism’s Atchafalaya Welcome Center.

If you are interested in sponsoring the litter round-up event, please contact Joshua Porter before April 20, at jporter@wlf.la.gov. Please use the words “2022 Litter Event” in the subject of the email and state how you, your business, or organization would like to sponsor this event.

