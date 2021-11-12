Lighting of the Bonfires to return to St. James Parish

The Lighting of the Bonfires on Christmas Eve will return to St. James Parish for the 2021 holiday season.

St. James Parish Government announced that the unique tradition will return from November 21 until December 27. The bonfires will then be lit on Christmas Eve.

"I am overjoyed to have this special event return to our community this year. I want to thank our parish council, festival of the bonfires officials, and our local leaders for working together to ensure this event was made possible again this year," Parish President Pete Dufresne said in a press release. "I look forward to sharing in the holiday season with our residents and I know this Christmas will be one to remember."

Permits are required for families planning to build a bonfire on the levee.

Permits will be available beginning on November 20 at the St. James Parish Welcome Center in Grammercy.

Parish officials say that permitted bonfire construction may not begin until Sunday, November 21. No household construction or demolition debris from Hurricane Ida or other storms will be allowed on the levee.

For more information visit stjamesla.com.

