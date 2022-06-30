LHSC reminds motorist to drive safely during the July 4 holiday

The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission said if you plan to drink this July 4 holiday, let someone else drive.

LHSC has partnered with law enforcement agencies in the campaign Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

The campaign has been around for many years but LHSC Executive Director Lisa Freeman said impaired driving continues to be a problem in Louisiana, so the message obviously has not gotten through to some people.

The Center for Analytics and Research in Transportation Safety at LSU released a preliminary report that shows 100 people were injured and six killed in alcohol-related crashes last July 4 holiday.

“Six people died during one holiday period last year because people thought it was OK to drive after they had been drinking,” Freeman said. “One of the biggest travel threats to families is an impaired driver, so we are taking impaired drivers off the highway to ensure safety for travelers this holiday.”

Freeman urges everyone to be aware of impaired friends or family members in need of a ride.

“Alcohol and drugs – even legal, prescription drugs – can impair your judgment, slow your reflexes, and change your depth perception,” Freeman said. “Your friend or family member may truly believe he or she is fine to drive, but it only takes one drink to impact all the faculties you need to be a safe driver.”

