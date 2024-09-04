LHSAA clarifies clear-bag policy issue

The organization that oversees high school athletics issued a statement yesterday addressing what's described as "misinformation" about their policies.

"The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) wishes to clarify any misunderstandings regarding its policy on clear bags. Contrary to recent misconceptions, the LHSAA does not enforce a universal clear bag policy across all events, with the exception of specific state championships that it directly manages," the statement reads. "The LHSAA would like to emphasize that the decision to implement a clear bag policy is determined by individual venues and not mandated by the LHSAA. There is no existing bylaw or official position statement from the LHSAA governing the use of clear bags for events outside of those state championships organized by the LHSAA."

The reason for the statement?

"The LHSAA is aware of misinformation circulating about a supposed clear bag policy enforced by the organization. Such claims are inaccurate and misleading. Any communication suggesting that a clear bag policy is an LHSAA-wide rule is false," the document, which can read for yourself by scrolling down, states.

If you want to know what the policy is at a game you plan to attend - check with the venue where the game is taking place, the LHSAA says.

"These venues have the authority to establish and enforce their own security measures, including clear bag requirements," the document reads.

Here's the full statement: