Legislators to hold veto override session over congressional district maps

The State Legislature will hold a special session to attempt to override Governor John Bel Edwards' vetoes of Louisiana congressional district maps.

According to The Advocate, a letter was signed by Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales announcing the veto override session. That session is expected to begin Wednesday at noon.

They report that thirty-two representatives and 12 senators, all Democrats, sent ballots saying a veto session was unnecessary. That means majorities in both chambers want a chance to negate Edwards’ decisions.

To convene in a veto override session, legislators, according to The Advocate, would adjourn the current session and convene a short veto override session. After the veto override vote, the regular session would reconvene.

More details can be read here.

Governor Edwards, in early March, vetoed the congressional redistricting map drawn by Louisiana’s Legislature.

Edwards stated the veto was because the maps did not add a second majority-minority district and "runs afoul of federal law."

He also announced that he would not sign the state House and Senate district maps passed in the recent redistricting session, allowing them to become law without his approval, and that he has signed into law maps that designated new districts for the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Louisiana Public Service Commission.

"Out of the 163 total districts created by the Legislature in the various bills passed, not a single additional majority-minority seat was created, despite the fact that the percentage of the black population increased and the white population decreased."

