LDWF: Wildlife rehabilitation online training course available

A new online wildlife rehabilitation training course offered by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is now available. The course is for those who want to become permitted wildlife rehabilitators in Louisiana.

This is a four-part training series that covers the following: Wildlife Rehabilitation Program Rules and Regulations, Standards for General Wildlife Rehabilitation, the Rehabilitation Process, and Veterinary Medicine and Wildlife Rehabilitation.

Click here to see the course. Upon completion of the training series individuals will be required to complete the LDWF Wildlife Rehabilitation and Basic Skills Course Exam online and achieve a minimum passing score of 80% or greater.

The addition of this new course will give individuals three options for approved online training courses in order to become a permitted wildlife rehabilitator in Louisiana.



LDWF Rehabilitation and Basic Skills course (free) International Wildlife Rehabilitation Council’s Foundations of Wildlife Rehabilitation course (fee) National Wildlife Rehabilitation Association’s Principles of Wildlife Rehabilitation Basic Skills course (fee)

For more information regarding the Wildlife Rehabilitation Program, contact the LDWF Wildlife Permits Office at wildlifepermits@wlf.la.gov or 225-763-5499.