LDWF to begin online ordering for oyster hatchery larvae

On March 9, 2026, at 8:00 AM, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) will open its online ordering portal to provide the oyster industry with hatchery-reared oyster larvae produced at the Michael C. Voisin Oyster Hatchery. Oyster seed availability is expected to begin in April and extend through October.

Requests will only be taken via the online ordering portal and will be filled based on the order that they are received, with prioritization given to in-state orders. Each request is limited to the maximum amount specified on the online ordering form, but multiple orders can be placed. These will then be prioritized after all initial orders are filled.

Requests made in writing or by phone will not be accepted. Larger orders may be reduced or split based on the availability of larvae and seed. Payment will not be required at the time of request submission. LDWF will contact those requesting hatchery products at a later date for payment.

The online ordering form can be found at https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/alternative-oyster-culture [wlf.louisiana.gov].

For more information, contact Program Development at 225-765-3980, 1-855-262-1764, or at Oversightprograms@wlf.la.gov.