LDWF encourages community to "Get Out and Fish" this summer

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is encouraging the community to "Get Out and Fish" this summer.

15 pond sites across Louisiana are now fully stocked with adult-sized channel catfish.

To kick off the summer fishing season, LDWF will host a tagged catfish derby at all of their "Get Out and Fish" ponds between Saturday, June 5 and Friday, June 11.

Those who catch and report a tagged channel catfish at one of the designated ponds during the derby will receive a fishing prize pack

LDWF says that anglers 16 and older must have a Louisiana fishing license when fishing in any Louisiana public waters. Licenses are available for purchase online and are valid for more than 12 months.

For more information about the "Get Out and Fish" program and tagged catfish derby visit the LDWF website.

List of 15 community fishing sites participating in the "Get Out and Fish" program:

Turner's Pond – Minden

Grambling City Park Pond – Grambling

Elmore D. Mayfield Park – Ruston

Kiroli Park - West Monroe

William T. Polk City Park Pond – Vidalia

Purple Heart Memorial Park Pond – Ragley

1-10 Park – Jennings

Girard Park – Lafayette

Southside Regional Park – Fabacher Field – Youngsville

Bayou Country Sports Park – Houma

Zemurray Park – Hammond

Bogue Chitto State Park - Franklinton

Joe W. Brown Park – New Orleans

Parc Natchitoches – Natchitoches

Pearson Lake, Forts Randolph & Buhlow State Historic Site – Pineville

