LDWF encourages community to "Get Out and Fish" this summer

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is encouraging the community to "Get Out and Fish" this summer.
15 pond sites across Louisiana are now fully stocked with adult-sized channel catfish.
To kick off the summer fishing season, LDWF will host a tagged catfish derby at all of their "Get Out and Fish" ponds between Saturday, June 5 and Friday, June 11.
Those who catch and report a tagged channel catfish at one of the designated ponds during the derby will receive a fishing prize pack
LDWF says that anglers 16 and older must have a Louisiana fishing license when fishing in any Louisiana public waters. Licenses are available for purchase online and are valid for more than 12 months.
For more information about the "Get Out and Fish" program and tagged catfish derby visit the LDWF website.
List of 15 community fishing sites participating in the "Get Out and Fish" program:
- Turner's Pond – Minden
- Grambling City Park Pond – Grambling
- Elmore D. Mayfield Park – Ruston
- Kiroli Park - West Monroe
- William T. Polk City Park Pond – Vidalia
- Purple Heart Memorial Park Pond – Ragley
- 1-10 Park – Jennings
- Girard Park – Lafayette
- Southside Regional Park – Fabacher Field – Youngsville
- Bayou Country Sports Park – Houma
- Zemurray Park – Hammond
- Bogue Chitto State Park - Franklinton
- Joe W. Brown Park – New Orleans
- Parc Natchitoches – Natchitoches
- Pearson Lake, Forts Randolph & Buhlow State Historic Site – Pineville
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers