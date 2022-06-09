LDWF and OMV partnering to register boats and trailers at one location

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles will resume a partnership that will allow customers to register their boats and trailers at one location.

LDWF says that beginning June 13, the OMV will have a representative at LDWF headquarters at 2000 Quail Drive in Baton Rouge every Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to assist with boat trailer registrations. Customers will be able complete the registration process without having to go to both agencies.

"Customer service is a priority for our agency," said LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet. "We hope that this partnership with the Office of Motor Vehicles will help streamline the boat and trailer registration process and create a more convenient process for our customers."

LDWF reminds customers that the Louisiana Department of Revenue has a representative available on Mondays at LDWF headquarters to process tax payments for customers registering boats. This addition of the Office of Motor Vehicles will create a one-stop shop every Monday for new and used boat owners.

OMV representatives can only assist guests with trailer registration services while at LDWF. Customers can also visit OMV field offices and Public Tag Agents for registration services.

Visit www.expresslane.org to view a complete list of OMV offices and online services.

