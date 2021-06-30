LDWF agents to patrol Louisiana waterways this weekend as part of Operation Dry Water

Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will be on heightened patrol this weekend as part of Operation Dry Water.

The department says that impaired boaters caught on state waterways during the July 4 weekend can expect to face severe penalties.

A DWI on the water, according to LDWF, carries the same penalties and fines as on the road, including jail time, fines, and loss of driving and boating operator privileges.

Operation Dry Water was started in 2009 and is a joint program involving the LDWF/LED, the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) and the U.S. Coast Guard.

More information is available at www.operationdrywater.org.

