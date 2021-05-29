LDOE announces 2022 Teacher and Principal of the Year finalists

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Education has released its list of 2022 Teacher and Principal of the Year Finalists, which includes Kevin Dugas who serves as the principal of St. Martinville Senior High School.

LDOE released its list on Tuesday during the 2021 Teacher Leader Summit in New Orleans.

The 18 finalists are elementary, middle and high school educators from school systems across the state.

According to LDOE, these educators are making exceptional gains with students, guiding them to achieve at the highest levels in the state.

All Teacher and Principal of the Year Finalists and Semifinalists will be honored at the 15th Annual Cecil. J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala, which will be held virtually on the evening of Friday, July 16.

You can view the full list of finalists here:

