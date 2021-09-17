LDH: Wells flooded by Ida should be tested

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana's health department says owners of private water wells that may have flooded during Hurricane Ida should have their water tested for contamination.

The department said in a news release Thursday that the wells must be disinfected and thoroughly flushed, then a sample should be collected for analysis by the state Office of Public Health. While waiting for test results, water from the wells should not be consumed.

Supplies for sampling the water, along with instructions on disinfecting, flushing and collecting the sample can be picked up at a temporary laboratory the state has established in Berwick.

3016 Bellview Front St.

Berwick, LA 70342

Monday through Friday

8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m

Sampling supplies are also available by mail by calling 1-888-293-7020.

