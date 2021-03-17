LDH to receive $23.4M in federal funding for HIV care

The Louisiana Department of Health will receive $23.4 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for HIV care.

Senator Bill Cassidy announced the funding on Wednesday, March 17.

According to Cassidy's Office, LDH will $23,394,876 for the Ryan White Title II formula grants program to improve the quality, availability and management of health care and supportive services for individuals and families affected by HIV disease.

"Louisiana has one of the highest rates of new HIV infections in the country per capita," Cassidy said. "This funding provides care to those suffering from HIV and gives them hope that they can overcome this terrible disease."

The Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program is the largest federal program focused on providing HIV care and treatment services to low-income individuals living with HIV who are uninsured or underserved.

