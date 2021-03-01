LDH: State to receive 37,900 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week

The Louisiana Department of Health says that the state expects its confirmed allotment of 37,900 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be delivered sometime this week.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), a federal advisory panel within the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), voted unanimously on Sunday, February 28, to recommend the country's third COVID-19 vaccine for people 18 and older.

LDH says ACIP's decision follows the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) action Saturday authorizing the vaccine for emergency use for people 18 and older. After rigorous trials and evaluation, the FDA has found the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be safe and effective. It has been authorized for use, joining the Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccines.

"We are hopeful over the coming weeks and months that this third vaccine will help ease supply constraints and bring America and Louisiana one step closer to ending this pandemic," said Dr. Joseph Kanter, State Health Officer. "This is a very good vaccine, and very exciting news. When it's your turn, I urge you to take whatever vaccine you can get your hands on. Passing up the opportunity could literally cost you your life."

Like the other COVID vaccines, LDH says the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is 100% effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths. To date, there have been 9,608 COVID deaths in Louisiana.

Unlike the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine is given in one dose. LDH says a single-dose vaccine could be beneficial for people who have difficulty taking time off work, and may offer more protection faster than the other two vaccines, which require two shots three and four weeks apart.

According to the department, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a more durable and can last up to three months in the refrigerator while the other vaccines must be stored at very cold temperatures.

"Our goal is to ensure everyone in Louisiana has the opportunity to get the COVID vaccine," said Dr. Courtney N. Phillips, Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health. "I encourage all residents to ask questions, get the facts and begin conversations with your doctor or other medical professionals in your communities now so you are ready when it's your turn."

The data and information underpinning the FDA's action can be found online: https://www.fda.gov/media/146217/download.

