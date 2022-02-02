LDH receives $1.2M CDC grant focused on extreme heat protection

The Louisiana Department of Health will receive $1.2 million over five years to protect Louisiana workers and communities from extreme heat.

The work will be through a grant from the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control’s (CDC) National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH).

The funding, LDH says, will be used to collaborate with local climate agencies, research centers and community organizations to access, analyze and interpret climate and health data; provide training and education on heat and health risks, and strengthen Louisiana communities’ climate adaptation and resilience.

LDH says climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of extreme heat events.

They report that Louisiana has some of the most at-risk workers in the country due to high heat and humidity, a large percentage of workers employed in outdoor and physically demanding jobs, frequent natural disasters, and high levels of poverty and other social inequities.

During periods of high heat, Louisianans who work outdoors or in indoor settings without adequate air conditioning are at risk of dangerous heat exposure which can cause heat exhaustion, heatstroke, injuries, multi-organ failure and, in extreme cases, death.

According to LDH, heat exposure is the leading cause of death among all weather-related phenomena.

"Extreme heat also leads to loss of productivity and labor capacity. These health and economic impacts have an enormous toll on workers, their families and communities," a release states.

