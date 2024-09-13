LDH offers safety tips for storm recovery

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is urging residents to take precautions and follow post-hurricane guidance to stay safe in the aftermath of Hurricane Francine.

They have sent us a list of safety tips and helpful links.

Here's what they sent:

Heat-related illness and carbon monoxide poisoning have been the leading causes of storm-related deaths since 2020, according to data from the LDH Bureau of Vital Records and Statistics. Power outages make these threats particularly prevalent when temperatures remain high after hurricanes and generators are used.

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s and heat indices near 100°F for much of South Louisiana through the weekend.

Louisiana has had 23 storm-related deaths due to heat-related illness since 2020: Nine after Hurricane Laura, 14 after Hurricane Ida and one after a June 2023 storm in Caddo Parish. Of those deaths, 15 were due to carbon monoxide poisoning related to generators: Seven after Hurricane Laura and eight after Hurricane Ida.

LDH has attributed no deaths related to the storm, heat or carbon monoxide to Francine as of 1 p.m. on September 13.

Post-storm cleanup can be dangerous for residents as well. Falls, snake bites and other cleanup-related injuries such as cuts from storm debris and power tools are all common after hurricanes.

LDH also urges residents to take food safety precautions after power outages. In general, individuals should throw away foods like meat, fish, eggs, milk and leftovers that have been refrigerated without power for more than four hours. Assume that any food or water that has come into contact with floodwater is contaminated and should not be consumed.

Tips to protect yourself and loved ones in the aftermath of Hurricane Francine:

Heat



Extreme heat is dangerous. Exposure to excessive heat can lead to heat stress, resulting in heat-related illness. Heat stress and heat-related illness occur when the body cannot cool itself enough to maintain a healthy temperature.

Know what to do about heat exhaustion.

Heat exhaustion symptoms can include muscle pain or spasms; cold, pale, clammy skin; tiredness or weakness and dizziness; and headache and fainting.

Move to a cool place and loosen your clothes, put a cool, wet cloth on your body or take a cool bath.

Sip on water, and seek medical attention if you’re throwing up and/or if your symptoms last longer than an hour.

Know what to do about heat stroke.

Heat stroke symptoms can include a high body temperature (103°F or higher); hot, red, dry or damp skin; fast, strong pulse; headache and dizziness; nausea and confusion; and loss of consciousness (passing out).

Call 911 right away: Heat stroke is a medical emergency.

Move to a cool place and loosen your clothes, put a cool, wet cloth on your body or take a cool bath.

To reduce risk of choking, do not force water into anyone’s mouth — especially if they are not fully conscious.

Be aware of your risk. Groups at higher risk of heat-related illness include:

Outdoor workers

Individuals with heart, lung and/or kidney disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity

Pregnant women

Older adults

Athletes

Young children

Air conditioning is the strongest protection against heat-related illness. Exposure to air conditioning even for a few hours a day will reduce the risk of health-related illness. If your air conditioning is not working, go to a public place with electricity, like a library or mall, or local heat-relief shelters.

Drink plenty of fluids. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty. Avoid alcohol, caffeine and sugary drinks.

Stay in the shade.

Limit outdoor activity to morning and evening hours.

Check on people who live alone, especially the elderly.

Check with local officials for cooling sites at 211 (statewide) and 311 (Orleans Parish).

Cooling centers



New Orleans (all sites open until 9 p.m. Friday)

Joe W. Brown Park Recreation Center, 5601 Read Blvd.

Treme Community Recreation Center, 900 N. Villere St.

Cut-Off, 6600 Belgrade St.

Rosenwald Recreation Center, 1120 S. Broad St.

Additional Community Lighthouse sites are listed at www.togethernola.org [dslglkcbb.cc.rs6.net], hours vary by site



Generator safety



Misuse of a generator can be fatal. The second most common cause of recent hurricane-related deaths was carbon monoxide poisoning due to generator misuse.

Place your generator outdoors. When using a generator, always place it outdoors in a well-ventilated area, away from doors, windows and vents. Generators produce carbon monoxide (CO), a colorless and odorless gas that can be deadly if inhaled in high concentrations. Avoid using generators in garages, basements or enclosed areas.

Ventilation is key. Ensure proper ventilation to prevent the buildup of dangerous levels of carbon monoxide. Keep generators at least 20 feet away from living spaces and direct the exhaust away from windows, doors and other openings. Use battery-operated CO detectors inside your home to provide extra protection.

Safely store and handle fuel. Store generator fuel in approved containers in a safe and well-ventilated area away from heat sources or flammable materials. Turn off the generator and let it cool down before refueling. Avoid spilling fuel and never store excess fuel indoors. Generators run hot, so be careful about touching them until they have been turned off and cooled down.

Use the right extension cords. Always use heavy-duty, grounded extension cords designed for outdoor use when connecting appliances to your generator. Ensure that the cords are in good condition without any frays or exposed wires. Don't overload the generator by plugging in too many devices.

Prevent electrical hazards. To prevent electrocution, keep the generator dry and operate it on a dry surface. If you need to connect the generator to your home's electrical system, use a transfer switch installed by a qualified electrician to avoid back feeding electricity into the power lines, which can be dangerous for utility workers.

Don’t forget regular maintenance. Regularly inspect and maintain your generator to ensure its safe and efficient operation. Follow the manufacturer's instructions for maintenance and service intervals, and never attempt to repair or modify the generator yourself unless you are qualified to do so.

Know the signs of carbon monoxide poisoning. Learn to recognize the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, such as headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion and fatigue. If you or others experience these symptoms, seek fresh air immediately and call 911 for emergency medical assistance.

Cleanup safety



Always wear sturdy gloves, boots and protective clothing when handling debris, as it may contain sharp objects or hazardous materials.

Think about safety first tips when clearing downed trees:

If using a chainsaw, cut at waist level or below, cut away from your body, and shut off the saw when refueling or carrying a distance of more than a few feet.

Identify which jobs need to be done by professionals, including any jobs that require climbing.

Stay away from standing water, as it could be contaminated with sewage or chemicals. If you come into contact with floodwater, wash thoroughly with soap and clean water.

Promptly dry out and clean any water-damaged areas or materials to prevent mold growth. Use proper ventilation and consider seeking professional assistance for extensive mold problems.

Eliminate all pathways for moisture by fixing where it is entering your home.

If you identify areas where mold is beginning to grow, take steps to remove mold immediately.

Wear N95 masks while in the building and cleaning.

Throw away items that cannot be washed or disinfected.

Scrub hard surfaces with soap and water and dry completely.

Consider having air ducts cleaned professionally.

Have a heating and air specialist check your HVAC system for mold.

Be cautious of wildlife: Displaced animals may seek shelter in residential areas. Avoid contact with wild animals, If you encounter injured or distressed wildlife, contact local animal control or wildlife agencies.

Natural disasters can be overwhelming. Reach out to local resources for emotional support, and take care of your mental well-being during this challenging time. Louisiana 988 specialists are ready to listen 24/7 — it’s free and confidential. Just call or text 988 or visit Louisiana988.org [dslglkcbb.cc.rs6.net].

Be sure you are up to date on your tetanus shot, as getting a tetanus shot before an injury is ideal. For those with an injury or wound that have not had a tetanus shot in more than five years, you should get a tetanus shot within 48 hours of an injury.

In the case of major traumas, such as deep cuts, puncture wounds or injuries caused by rusty objects, it is essential to seek immediate medical attention. Your healthcare provider will assess the need for a tetanus shot based on the nature and severity of the injury, as well as your immunization history.

Food and water safety



Avoid consuming flood-damaged food. Do not consume any food items that have come into contact with floodwaters or have been stored in a flooded area. Discard all perishable items, including fresh produce, meat, dairy products and eggs, if they have been exposed to floodwaters.

Be cautious with refrigerated food. If you experience a power outage, keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible to maintain the cold temperature. A refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours if it remains unopened. After that, discard any perishable items that have been above 40°F (4°C) for more than two hours.

Use safe water sources. If the local water supply has been compromised during a storm or hurricane, use bottled water for drinking, cooking and hygiene purposes. If bottled water is not available, boil tap water for at least one minute before using it for consumption.

Avoid using contaminated water. Do not use floodwaters for any purposes, including drinking, cooking or washing utensils. Floodwaters may contain harmful contaminants that can cause severe illnesses.

Be aware of symptoms. If you or anyone in your household experiences symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal cramps or fever after consuming food or water during or after a storm, seek medical attention promptly and inform your healthcare provider about the situation.

Practice proper hygiene. Wash your hands with soap and clean water thoroughly before handling any food items, even if you believe your hands are clean. Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Mosquitos



If you will be outside, you should wear EPA-registered approved mosquito repellent and always follow product label instructions.

Apply repellent on exposed skin and clothing, but do not apply under your clothes or on broken skin.

If you are also using sunscreen, apply sunscreen first and insect repellent second.

To protect yourself from being exposed to mosquitos while indoors, make sure that windows and doors are tight-fitting and that all screens are free of holes.

