LDH: More than 15K new cases since Friday; more than 1K hospitalized

The state Department of Health says more than 15,000 people have tested positive for COVID since Friday, and more than 1,000 people are hospitalized with the virus.

"We would not normally be reporting #COVID19 data today but due to recent rapid increases amid the #Omicron surge we want to make sure we are sharing the latest. Since 12/31 LDH reports 15,358 new cases reported to the state. This is out of 48,816 tests reported," LDH tweeted. "In addition, 1,014 people are hospitalized with #COVID in Louisiana. 76% of those people are not up to date on their #COVID vaccine."

That number of positives from that number of tests represents a 31 percent positivity.

"Omicron is surging in Louisiana. Get vaccinated, boosted if eligible, and wear your mask indoors to stay safe and protect those around you. Remember, testing alone is not a strategy to stay safe," LDH tweeted. "If you have questions about the vaccines you can call our hotline: 855-453-0774. If you are looking for a test site near you, call 211 or visit http://ldh.la.gov/Covidtesting"

