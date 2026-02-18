LDH implements SNAP restrictions

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) implemented food restrictions on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Department of Agriculture (USDA) on August 4, 2025, approved the two-year pilot initiative, which removes soft drinks, energy drinks, and candy from the list of items eligible for purchase with SNAP benefits.

Restricted items

Soft drinks: Carbonated, nonalcoholic beverages that contain high-fructose corn syrup or artificial sweeteners.

Does not include flavored carbonated water, milk, or milk substitutes, or drinks with cane sugar, monk fruit sweeteners, other natural sweeteners, or greater than 50% fruit or vegetable juice by volume.

Energy drinks: Beverages with added stimulants (e.g., caffeine, guarana, taurine).

Often labeled as enhancing energy, alertness, or performance.

Candy: Sugary preparations with chocolate, fruit, or nuts (bars, drops, or pieces), including candy that contains flour.

Does not include protein bars, granola bars, or baking ingredients like chocolate chips or sprinkles.