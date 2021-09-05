LDH: Heat-related death in Orleans Parish is Ida's 13th

A 74-year-old man who died of the heat in Orleans Parish is the 13th death attributed to Hurricane Ida.

"Sadly, LDH can confirm another storm-related death. The Orleans parish coroner has confirmed the death of a 74-year-old male due to heat during an extensive power outage. This brings our #HurricaneIda death toll to 13 at this time," the Louisiana Department of Health's Twitter feed states.

Although the tweet references this death as the 13th, the releases and tweets we have from LDH only list 12. We've reached out for information on the 12th death.

Here's what we have on the 11 deaths attributed to the hurricane and its aftermath by state officials:

Three individuals who died of carbon monoxide poisoning in Jefferson Parish: a 17-year-old male, a 23-year-old female and a 54-year-old female.

A 65-year-old female who drowned in floodwaters in Jefferson Parish.

Four deaths of nursing home residents related to the facility under investigation in Tangipahoa Parish. Those included a 59-year-old female from Jefferson Parish, a 52-year-old male from Orleans Parish, a 61-year-old man from Jefferson Parish and a 77-year-old male from Terrebonne Parish.

A 60-year-old Ascension Parish male who died after a tree fell on a house.

An Orleans Parish male, age unknown, who drowned after driving through floodwater.

A 59-year-old St. John the Baptist Parish man who died of carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator he was believed to have run inside his residence.

