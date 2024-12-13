LDH: First bird flu human case found in southwest Louisiana

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has detected the first presumptive positive human case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), or H5N1, in Louisiana. The individual is a resident of southwestern Louisiana and is currently hospitalized.

LDH's Office of Public Health is coordinating with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on the epidemiologic investigation. The investigation identified that the individual had exposure to sick and dead birds that are suspected to have been infected with H5N1.

H5N1 is a type of influenza virus that causes highly infectious and severe respiratory disease in birds. In the United States, outbreaks of the currently circulating H5N1 avian influenza viruses in wild birds and poultry have been ongoing since 2022. As of December 13, 2024, 60 confirmed human cases of H5N1 have been reported across the U.S., with the majority linked to exposure to infected poultry or dairy cows. There has been no human-to-human virus transmission in the U.S. to date.

While the current public health risk for the general public is low, people who work with birds, poultry or cows, or have recreational exposure to them, are at higher risk.

The best way to protect yourself and your family from H5N1 is to avoid sources of exposure. That means avoiding direct contact with wild birds and other animals infected with or suspected to be infected with bird flu viruses.

Protecting yourself and others from H5N1 infection



Do not touch sick or dead animals or their droppings and do not bring sick wild animals into your home.

Keep your pets away from sick or dead animals and their feces.

Do not eat uncooked or undercooked food. Cook poultry, eggs and other animal products to the proper temperature and prevent cross-contamination between raw and cooked food.

Avoid uncooked food products such as unpasteurized raw milk or cheeses from animals that have a suspected or confirmed infection.

If you work on poultry or dairy farms, talk to your provider about getting your seasonal flu vaccination. It will not prevent infection with avian influenza viruses, but it can reduce the risk of coinfection with avian and flu viruses.

Report dead or sick birds or animals to the USDA toll-free at 1-866-536-7593 or the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Diagnostic Lab at 318-927-3441.

If a commercial poultry flock is affected, immediately quarantine the premises and bird(s) and limit exposure to birds until regulatory officials can respond or direct the veterinarian regarding an appropriate course of action.

If you have been exposed to sick or dead birds or other animals or work on a farm where avian influenza has been detected, watch for respiratory symptoms or conjunctivitis. If you get symptoms within 10 days after exposure to sick or dead animals, tell your healthcare provider that you have been in contact with sick animals and are concerned about avian influenza. This will help them give you appropriate advice on testing and treatment. Stay home and away from others while you have symptoms.