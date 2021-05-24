LDH: COVID vaccine available at 1,485 vaccine providers across state

The Louisiana Department of Health says that 1,485 vaccine providers across the state will have available doses of COVID vaccine this week.

Those providers include national and independent pharmacies, public health providers, clinics and physician offices, hospitals and others.

LDH has published the list of participating providers, along with their locations and contact information, on its website: covidvaccine.la.gov . In addition to these providers, community vaccination events are taking place across the state and are also listed on LDH's website.

Residents requiring assistance can call the Bring Back Louisiana COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. The hotline will help residents schedule vaccine appointments and homebound vaccinations, find vaccine providers in their area and connect people with medical professionals who can answer vaccine-related questions.

Those with general COVID-19 questions should dial 211 for assistance.

All Louisiana residents ages 12 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. A signed parental consent form is required for those younger than 18 to be vaccinated.

Participating providers must give available vaccine doses to anyone who is eligible.

Eligible residents must contact a participating provider to make an appointment. Patients who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated.

The Louisiana Department of Health is coordinating the COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort in Louisiana.

